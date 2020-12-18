Kajol Shares Her Christmas Confusion

Actress Kajol is already in Christmas mood, and is wondering if she is on naughty list or nice. Kajol has shared her Yuletide mood on Instagram.

The actress shared a photograph of herself with a confused expression and wrote: “Me wondering which list am I on? The naughty or the nice?”

In the caption, she wrote: “Which list are you on #NaughtyOrNice #MeWhenI (sic).”

The post prompted many responses from her fans and followers. One user wrote: “Both”, while one shared “Naughty mam”.

The Bollywood actress keeps on using social media to share her sense of humour with fans.

She recently posted a picture of a Christmas tree on Instagram Stories. On the photo she wrote: “Covid humour — I’ve put on so much weight in this year that even my phone doesn’t recognise me!”

Kajol was last seen on the big screen in this year’s historical action blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring her husband Ajay Devgn. Her next film, Tribhanga is expected to release in January. The film is directed by actress Renuka Shahane, and also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.