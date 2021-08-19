Kajol Says She Doesn’t Have Patience to Watch 3-hour Films Now

Wherever Bollywood actor Kajol goes, she owns the place owing to her bubbly nature. Something similar happened when Kajol made an appearance on ‘Feet Up With The Stars 3’, a talk show on Voot Original that Malini Agarwal is hosting. The show ensures the audience gets to see some glimpses of what their favourite celebrities had been up to during the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, they get an opportunity to know the celebrities up close and personal.

The episode featuring Kajol will stream on Voot Original on August 20. During the interaction, Kajol talked about a lot of interesting things related to herself and her family. The actress said that she loves books and can read books two to three hours a day with her coffee because she likes it. She feels that she can’t watch films. She does not have that much patience to sit and watch a three-hour film. However, she quickly adds that she can go to a theatre, though, and watch a film.

Kajol also opened up about her plans, saying that now she likes to make films more than acting in them. She also said that she is foody and also likes peanut butter a lot. Everyone is aware of the funny nature of Kajol. She says that she finds her own Instagram page very funny. Kajol added that only she can understand her sense of humour. The 90’s superstar said that she feels that 90% of the people don’t understand what she says.

Kajol was recently seen at the premiere of her husband Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Bhuj’. Besides Kajol, her entire family was present there.

