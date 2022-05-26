Kajol Reunites With Aamir Khan At Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash

The A-listers of Bollywood were spotted at the 50th birthday party of filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Among the attendees were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and many others.

KJo’s bestie Kajol was also spotted at the birthday bash. The actor looked stunning in a shimmery green drape dress. At the party, Kajol reunited with her Fanaa co-star Aamir. Today, Kajol shared a photograph from Karan’s birthday party. In the picture, she posed along with KJo and Aamir. Dropping the gorgeous snap, Kajol wrote, “Zooni and Rehan look like this now” along with the hashtag ‘16 years of Fanaa.’ Fans got nostalgic upon seeing Kajol and Aamir together. They were in complete awe of the adorable reunion, and one even mentioned that the two haven’t aged a day.

Fanaa, released in 2006 today, was a romantic thriller film. Helmed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra, Fanaa is one of the masterpieces of Bollywood. It featured Aamir as Rehan and Kajol as Zooni. The movie was a blockbuster and its music album is still quite popular among audiences. The film also featured Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Tabu and Sharat Saxena in supporting roles. Fanaa is not the only movie wherein Kajol and Aamir have worked together. In 1997, the duo shared screen space in Ishq.

On Wednesday, Kajol shared an adorable snap with the birthday boy, who was also dressed in a shimmery green coat, to extend a heartwarming birthday wish. “All teeth, smiles and glitter. Happy happy birthday Karan Johar. Love you,” Kajol wrote alongside the picture.

Karan and Kajol’s friendship goes way back in time. The duo have also gone through a rough patch wherein they weren’t on talking terms. In one of the episodes of KJo’s talk show Koffee With Karan, both Kajol and Karan spoke about the misunderstanding they had.

