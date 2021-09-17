Kajal Aggarwal Expecting Her First Child with Gautam Kitchlu?

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who tied the wedding knot with her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in October last year, is pregnant, sources said, adding that the couple is expecting their first child. However, Kajal and Gautam have made no official announcement about the pregnancy.

According to a report, the star informed the makers of her upcoming film, Acharya, about her pregnancy. The rumours are that the actor is even planning to wrap the shoot of the films as quickly as possible. In the movie Acharya, the Tollywood actor will be seen playing a female lead role opposite South Megastar Chiranjeevi. The film is directed by Koratala Siva.

As of now, no statement has been released regarding the rumours. The actor has neither denied nor confirmed her pregnancy rumours. The silence of Kajal and Gautam has only led fans to believe that the pregnancy rumours are true.

The actor exchanged vows with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in a close-knit ceremony. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding was only attended by family members and close friends.

On the work front, the actor has many movies in the pipeline, including “Indian 2″ starring Kamal Haasan and Queen remake “Paris Paris”. These two films have already been delayed for more than two years due to the pandemic. Currently, Kajal is busy working on Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, Hey Sinamika, and Venkat Prabhu’s web series, and few other projects.

