K-pop Stars BTS Become Louis Vuitton’s Newest House Ambassadors

K-pop band BTS made a stylish statement at the Grammys last month when they turned up in custom Louis Vuitton suits. Attending the Grammys virtually from Seoul, the septet struck a fine pose in high fashion. Now it turns out that was a teaser for a full-fledged association with the luxury label.

The Korean superstars were officially introduced Thursday as the latest house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. As part of the new partnership, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin will be teaming up with the French fashion house on a number of special projects and are expected to be outfitted in LV in upcoming performances and appearances, reported RollingStone.

In a press release announcing the association, Louis Vuitton called them “one of the most renowned and influential groups in the world,” adding that “BTS’ ubiquitous popularity resonates worldwide and Louis Vuitton is very happy to share news of their new role within the House.” The fashion brand also tweeted the announcement alongside a new picture of the guys sporting pastel-hued LV looks.

#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB— Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021

Anyone who follows the band knows that ARMYS love anything they wear, and the luxury label is sure to benefit from their global stardom. Although band member V aka Kim Taehyung is known for his for love of Gucci, their high fashion association came in the form of Louis Vuitton. K-drama star Lee Minho is already an ambassador for LV watches.

