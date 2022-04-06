K-Pop Group SEVENTEEN’s Member Wonwoo’s Mother Passes Away

This year is proving to be tough for ‘SEVENTEEN’ member Wonwoo as his mother passed away. On April 6, Wednesday, his agency Pledis Entertainment confirmed the unfortunate news. They informed that the rapper is at the funeral hall and it will be held with family and close friends in attendance. The official statement read, “Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment. SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s mother passed away this morning from an illness. Wonwoo is currently at the funeral hall, and the funeral will be held with family and close friends. We ask for your kind consideration and support so that Wonwoo can have a period of mourning with his family. May she rest in peace.”

It was only in February that Wonwoo tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Seventeen is supposed to kick off their grand return with the band’s first-ever English-language single set for release at 0 AM ET on April 15. Announced on Seventeen’s official social media channels and the global fandom platform Weverse today, the new single will act as a pre-release to the K-pop superstars’ 4th full-length album set to arrive in May.

The 13-member act’s first English-language single is expected to serve as a prelude to Seventeen’s heartfelt stories for their fans—CARATs—around the world. It will also be a starting point to ‘TEAM SEVENTEEN,’ a new project the band recently unveiled through a teaser video that hints at an exciting year to come for SEVENTEEN and CARAT as a united team.

Living up to the title of “K-pop Stage-breakers,” SEVENTEEN has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

