Jyotika And Suriya Celebrate 15 Years Of Happiness, Exchange Anniversary Wishes

Suriya and Jyotika exchanged wedding vows 15 years ago today. To mark this special day, the actors decided to exchange sweet wishes on social media. Jyotika, who recently made her Instagram debut, shared a loved-up photo with her husband to celebrate 15 years of togetherness. The adorable selfie has the strong couple flashing beautiful smiles. While posting the rare image on the photo-sharing platform, Jyotika wrote, “15 years of happiness. Thank you all for all the love and blessings.” Suriya didn’t take too long to reciprocate his wife’s heartwarming post. He re-shared it on his Instagram stories and penned a sweet note for his better-half. “You are my blessing Jo. Thankyou dear all for all the love and respect,” wrote the actor.

Last month, Jyotika took the internet by a storm with her Instagram debut. The 42-year-old clocked 1 million-plus followers in less than 24 hours after her account was verified. She shared pictures from a trek to the Himalayas she took on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. Addressing her Instagram followers, she wrote, “Hello everyone! On social media for the very first time. A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries.”

Suriya and Jyotika were paired in seven films together. They co-starred in Poovellam Kettuppar, Kaakha Kaakha, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Perazhagan, June R, Maayavi and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. They tied the knot in 2006. The couple are blessed with two children – daughter, Diya and son, Dev. Although they keep a low-key profile, the two are known to give major couple goals. Suriya, whose first Instagram post was in July last year, shared a selfie with Jyotika.

The couple will back Muthaiah’s Karthi’s Viruman under their home banner, 2D Entertainment. The film will mark the acting debut of director Shankar’s daughter Aditi.

Last year, Suriya starred in the OTT release Soorarai Pottru. He also appeared in Mani Ratnam’s Navarasa, released on Netflix. Jyotika, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2020 legal drama, Ponmagal Vandhal.

