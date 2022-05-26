Jyothi Yarraji smashes NR for third time in 2 weeks in women’s 100m hurdles | More sports News

Constant Rain of National records this season in 100 meters Hurdle Women by Jyothi Yarraji. Clocked 13.04 seconds i… https://t.co/4L2nWNhGCk — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) 1653583082000

NEW DELHI: Jyothi Yarraji smashed the women’s 100m hurdle national record for the third time in two weeks at the De Harry Schulting Games 2022 in Vught, the Netherlands.The 22-year-old Jyothi clocked 13.04 seconds under a headwind speed of +1.4m/s in the heats to better her own earlier national record of 13.11 that she had clocked while winning the event at the Loughborough International Athletics Meet in the UK on Sunday.

The Andhra athlete, who trains under James Hillier at Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar, had bettered Anuradha Biswal’s national mark of 13.38 which had stood since 2002.

That happened a month after her national record effort was not counted due to wind assistance beyond legal limit. She had clocked 13.09 seconds during the Federation Cup in Kozhikode last month but it was not counted as national record as the wind speed was +2.1 m/s, more than the permissible +2.0 m/s.

In 2020 also, Jyothi had run below Biswal’s national record time as she clocked 13.03 seconds at the All India Inter-University Athletics Championships in Moodbidri, Karnataka.

But it was also not counted as NR as National Anti-Doping Agency did not test her at the meet and there was no technical delegate from the Athletics Federation of India.

In other results, national record holder Siddhant Thingalaya finished third in the men’s 110m hurdles with a timing of 14.42 seconds.