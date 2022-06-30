Jungkook Spars with Japanese MMA Champion Yoshihiro Akiyama, ARMYs Gush Over His Cute Ponytail

BTS member Jeon Jungkook is probably one of the few people in the world who can look super cute even during a sparring match. The youngest member of Bangtan Sonyeondan finally met and sparred with Yoshihiro Akiyama, also known as Choo Sung-hoon, a Japanese mixed martial artist and judoka. He had earlier invited Jungkook for a spar after learning about the singer’s love of boxing.

Akiyama shared a video of their spar and a photo of him posing with Jungkook after the match on Instagram. “Nice fight,” he captioned the post. Both of them were seen wearing face guards during their spar, and Jungkook’s cute ponytail stuck out on top his head.

Jungkook was previously seen sporting these cute ponytails during Bon Voyage season 4, when BTS had gone to New Zealand.

HIS SPROUT HAIR STOPP IM GONNA SOB pic.twitter.com/jpMs32nLQs — ⁷❤︎︎ ʲᵃᶜᵏ ⁱⁿ ᵗʰᵉ ᵇᵒˣ (@uniqveTHV) June 29, 2022

Jungkook’s cute ponytail pic.twitter.com/WMbAJ1N6MT — jak in the box⁷ (@softbangtanboys) June 29, 2022

Jungkook: Cutest boxer pic.twitter.com/0dFM7ALrKr — mia⁷ ⟭⟬ ∞ ⟬⟭ in the box (@jk_myou) June 29, 2022

Jungkook’s love for boxing and high intensity workout is well known. He is probably the fittest member of BTS and is obsessed with building his body. Earlier, he had shared videos on his Instagram feed from his boxing sessions. He also had his coach fly down to the US when BTS was touring there in order to keep up with his practice sessions.

