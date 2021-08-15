Journey Of Independent India And These Four Legends Born In 1947

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021, the country has been witness to many significant landmarks during its journey from gaining independence in 1947 till today. These moments have defined what India stands for and her growth story.

On the occasion of Independence Day, News18.com speaks to four of country’s legends from different walks of life who were born in 1947. These stalwarts trace their own journeys parallel to that of the country since 1947, speak of defining moments in their lives and India’s, highlight what they think India@75 means to them, and list out their aspirations for the country’s future.

Dilip Doshi, former cricketer

The privilege of being born in 1947 is that, soon after independence, India was still finding its own feet and we were a part of the journey as school children, as collegians… I think we as Indians ought to realise that we have been the melting pot of the world for thousands of years. The charm of the land is such that people have made India their home…

Read: Dilip Doshi, Former India Cricketer, Thankful His Life Has Run Parallel To India’s Journey from Independence

Usha Uthup, playback singer

There is unity in diversity, and no matter how many languages there are in India, it didn’t matter as long as you pledged solidarity to the country. It is one of the reasons why I went on to sing in so many languages. Being born as an Indian is always an advantage because we have so many religions, castes and languages

Read: Usha Uthup, Veteran Playback Singer, Says Music Industry Has Grown By Leaps And Bounds In 75 Years

Ajit Pal Singh, former hockey captain

I have seen India when it was very primitive. People used to be on bicycles, there were very few motorcycles, and cars were very rare. I have seen people in Punjab going in marriage processions on bullock carts… For India as a nation, I have very positive expectations. People are more educated now, people are more aware now…

Read: Ajit Pal Singh, World Cup Winning Captain, Says Hockey Holds Place of Pride In India From 1947 to 2021

L Subramaniam, violinist and music composer

Some of the greatest saints like Shankaracharya lived in our country, and even today, if you travel to those ancient temples in the Southern states, you get a glimpse of that ethos… Places like these make me proud to be an Indian. Because I perform abroad quite often, I have been advised to take up American citizenship, but there isn’t anything that would make me give up India…

Read: L Subramaniam, Famous Violinist And Composer, On How Technology Changed Indian Music Industry Since Independence

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here