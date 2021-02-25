Journey of Ibrahim Akbar and eShikhon.com

“Behind the Journey” is one of the most talked about programs organized by the Youth School for Social Entrepreneurs (YSSE). Behind the Journey features some of the country’s most influential and emerging entrepreneurs and leaders who can easily inspire anyone they come in contact with. Through this program one can get a better idea about one’s motives and activities as well as bring about change in the society.

YSSE is mainly working with the young people of Bangladesh who want to build themselves as successful entrepreneurs. YSSE works for making them self-reliant through adequate training and support. Above all, all the activities of YSSE have been arranged to fulfill the objective that they can play a role in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

Ibrahim Akbar Sir, founder of eShikhon.com was present as a guest in the 34th episode of Behind the Journey. The episode was aired live on the YSSE’s official Facebook page and was hosted by Saroar Jaman Badhon, an intern at YSSE’s admin & HR department. Numerous young people were inspired to hear the story and feelings behind his success journey.

Ibrahim Akbar Sir said at the beginning that he is giving more priority to online media than offline because it is increasing efficiency. However, he also said that he is missing people-to-people interactions during the pandemic and watching cricket live at the stadium.

Regarding e-Shikhon.com, he said, it is basically an e-learning platform. They work with all kinds of education. This organization is working not only with freelancing, academics; but also with skill development. They currently have over 30 courses on their website, most notably web development, graphics design, and 3D animation. They are also constantly working on BCS, bank jobs, university admission preparation in the education sector. There are also plans to launch live courses on the University admission preparation section.

Ibrahim Akbar Sir’s eShikhon journey started with his friends after SSC. But in the beginning, it was called ‘Infonet’. Sir’s interest in this subject developed by doing a computer course after passing SSC. And he got the inspiration to work with the computer from his course teacher. Later, after passing higher secondary, he learned about freelancing from 2-3 senior freelancers. After teaching a brother in 2012, more people came to him to learn. After two long years, he decided to create a platform to provide education on computer. And in 2014, he gained fame, and the number of his students gradually increased. In 2015, Infonet was renamed ‘eShikhon’.

For newcomers who want to work with freelancing, sir mentioned that you need to have a basic knowledge about computer. Don’t take freelancing as a source of income. Instead, start with an interest in learning and move forward accordingly. No matter where you learn, it is important to have a lot of interest and practice. It is important to learn before starting freelancing. You have to develop your skills in a particular sector to start freelancing.

When asked about his journey, he said although lots of people misjudge freelancing, he was appreciated by those who had even a little knowledge about it. This kind of work is not as easy as it may seem. Freelancing is very different from other 8-10 jobs. The main challenge here is to get the job done on time with patience. It is not impossible to earn one lakh taka a month if you work hard for more than 3 years.

Future plans for eShikhon include working with online-based exams. Sir said, stick to the sector in which you are interested. There will be many obstacles along the way and you will be disappointed again and again. Proceed to solve the problems one by one. This will play a key role in your success.

Adita Faruq

Associate, YSSE Content Writing Department.