Journalist Ayan Sharma receives death threats, case filed against PHP’s Iqbal

Rajib Sharma, Chattogram Bureau: The Department of Environment has filed a case against three officials of PHP Float Glass, a subsidiary of the PHP family, alleging that they cut off the hill and blocked the natural rhyme.

After the news of the case was published in the online news portal Chittagong Pratidin, PHP Group Managing Director (MD) Iqbal Hossain called Chattogram Pratidin Publisher and Advisory Editor Ayan Sharma for two days in a row using indecent behavior, threats, lawsuits and the name of a government organization. Threatened to leave. Among the 23 minutes of call record and 79 SMS, a record of 8 minutes and 49 seconds, in addition to the communal attack, was repeatedly threatened by the state intelligence agency using the DGFI’s name. He also sent at least 79 SMS or text messages with similar threats from his mobile number.

The intimidator Iqbal Hossain is the chairman of the renowned PHP group and the second son of Ekushey Medal winner Mizanur Rahman. He is also the Honorary Consul of Rwanda, an African country.

Ayan Sharma told BDNEWSTIMES, “We have released an 8-minute audio clip of him. There’s another 23-minute clip that’s so inaudible, I don’t think it’s right to release it.

He further said that Iqbal Hossain used the name of DGFI to intimidate him. Calling himself a Muslim, he told her, “You can’t stay in this country.” He also informed DGFI Chattogram Chief Brigadier General Mahbub about the matter.

Note that a news was published in Chattogram Pratidin on 4 March. The headline was ‘Destructive dam in Chattogram by cutting the hill, Iqbal and three other PHP cases’. The Department of Environment filed a case against this group in Chattogram region. The report was published citing the case.

The report states, “The PHP group’s affiliate, PHP Float Glass, created an artificial reservoir with which they were irrigating their mango orchards by cutting off the hillsides and deliberately cutting off the normal flow of mountain canals or rivers.” As a result, the locals have been suffering for a long time due to not being able to use the rhymes of roads and drainage. The Department of Environment went to the spot to find out the incident of using the water for their own purposes by building a dam on the canal leaving the people in misery. After giving a written bond of ৳300 stamp, the Department of Environment filed a case against three PHP officials for not removing the dam.

The incident took place on the east side of the PHP float glass factory at Barbakund hill in Sitakunda on the instructions of the company’s managing director Mohammad Iqbal Hossain. In the case filed with Sitakunda police station, PHP managing director Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, the factory’s mango orchard project manager. Alfatun and human resources chief Abhijit Chakraborty were charged.

It is learned that after the publication of this news in Chattogram Pratidin, PHP Managing Director (MD) Mohammad Iqbal Hossain called more than once from his own mobile number from 2:00 pm on March 8 to 6:00 pm the next day. At that time, he used to call Chattogram Pratidin publisher Ayan Sharma on his personal mobile phone and use threatening, inaudible and vulgar language.

According to the phone conversation recorded at 8 minutes and 49 seconds, PHP Group MD Iqbal Hossain was furious at the beginning and wanted to know why this news was published in Chattogram Pratidin. Then he started threatening with abusive language.

Chattogram Pratidin’s Publisher Ayan Sharma filed a case against Iqbal Hossain in the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (March 10). He and his family are currently at risk of disappearance and insecurity.