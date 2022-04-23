Johann Zarco secures pole for Portuguese MotoGP | Racing News

PORTIMAO (Portugal): Frenchman Johann Zarco will start Sunday’s Portuguese MotoGP in pole position on his Ducati Pramac after topping qualifying ahead of Spanish rider Joan Mir.
Aleix Espargaro was third quickest in Portimao on Saturday, while reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo will begin the fifth race of the year in fifth place.
Championship leader Enea Bastianini failed to make it through to Q2 after crashing and finished 18th.
Aleix Espargaro was third quickest in Portimao on Saturday, while reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo will begin the fifth race of the year in fifth place.
Championship leader Enea Bastianini failed to make it through to Q2 after crashing and finished 18th.