Jimin Tells J-Hope ‘Please Look After Me’ in Emotional Handwritten Letter to Him; Read Here

BTS member J-Hope has a treasure of memories. His famous ‘Hope Films’ folder six times a year — when each BTS member is celebrating his birthday. However, the rapper seems nostalgic on Tuesday and surprised with a short photo dump. While he revisited the time he attended Eminem’s concert with RM and Suga, he left fans emotional by revealing that Jimin had handwritten a letter for him on one of his birthdays.

A BTS fan account going by the handle @BTStranslation_ translated the letter for international fans. In the letter, Jimin revealed it was the first time he wrote a letter to a fellow member and added that he wanted to do something special for Hoseok’s birthday so he decided to write. J-Hope celebrates his birthday on February 18.

JIMIN’S LETTER TO HOSEOK — ENGLISH TRANSLATION pic.twitter.com/2BBExpiIZ0 — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) May 24, 2022

As translated, the letter began with Mochi confessing he was feeling embarrassed to write but he still fought the feeling and poured his heart out. “Ah hyung. Since this is the first time I’m writing a letter to a member so it’s a little awkward (laughing). I’m dying of (embarrassment). I couldn’t celebrate hyung’s birthday last year as I wanted so it kept bothering me.. but this time I wanted to (do anything possible) so I’ve tried preparing (this) even if it’s simple,” he said.

“Happy birthday from the bottom of my heart!!!! Even saying happy birthday like this feels even a first for me keke. This is something I always couldn’t get to say but while being in BTS, you’re guiding (us) well from the beside us as much as (a) leader. I’m always thankful and please guide the members well in the future too,” he added.

“Hyung probably also has a lot of worried and tough things but thank you for always working even hard than the members without showing it. It’ll be hard in the future too so please take of your body well. These days (your/our) body aches often too but… Anyway, happy birthday from the bottom of my heart. In the future too, I might upset you (sometimes) so please look after me well,” he concluded the letter.

Jimin knows how to leave us emotional!

BTS members are preparing for their comeback. They will be releasing their anthology, Proof, on June 10.

