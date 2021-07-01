Jennifer Mistry aka Roshan Sodhi Has Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here’s the Truth

Recently there have been talks about Jennifer not being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She plays the role of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi. The actress was not seen on the airport with the cast as they returned from Daman after shooting the recent episode. Also, she has not been in the show for the past two months. A news channel also reported that Jennifer is no longer a part of the show.

The actress decided to come out and clear the misunderstandings as she was disappointed with the news going around. Jennifer told ETimes that she has received a lot of messages asking if she has quit the show or that if she is pregnant and clearing the air, she said it is none of those things. Jennifer revealed that she had been facing some medical issues, due to which she had asked the makers to free her from the Daman schedule. She said that she had problems in walking due to pain in her heels and her medication was very strong. Also, the actress had high fever around mid- May. Although it was not Covid, but it only added to her misery.

Jennifer mentioned that she is in constant contact with the team of the show. She seemed upset about people unnecessarily spreading wrong information based on their imagination. Hopefully, the actress will be back on the show soon as she is ready to resume work as soon as she gets a call. Now, this will be a relief for Jennifer aka Roshan Singh Sodhi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. The show has been running for 13 years and has been a great success. With minimal changes in the cast, the show has a large number of devoted followers. The news, of their favourite actress not leaving the show will be a delight to the actress’s fans.

