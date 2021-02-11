Jennifer Lopez was Filled with Anxiety During Lockdown

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says she was filled with anxiety when lockdown started but she, along with family, enjoyed therapy during the time.

“At the start we were all filled with anxiety. We were all in the Twilight Zone like everyone else. We never get to do stuff like that [together]. I was trying to take advantage of the time. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship, Lopez told Allure magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: “I do sit on the couch and eat potato chips! The thing is not to get too used to it, because it’s so easy and so fun.”

The Covid pandemic has forced her wedding with baseball star Alex Rodriguez to be delayed.

Talking about her postponed nuptials, she said: “It was a big deal. We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas. Maybe it wasn’t the right time.”

This comes after Lopez shared that she is worried and Rodriguez won’t be able to “re-create” their dream wedding.

She said: “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, (but) I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We cancelled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands … Oh yeah, we’ve talked about (not getting married) for sure.”

Lopez added: “I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before. It’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do?”