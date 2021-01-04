Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Different She Looks Without Makeup in Instagram Video

Jennifer Lopez is hailed as one of those pop stars who have continued to amaze fans through the decades with her incredible looks and powerful performances. With her latest song release, the singer-actress also proved that she is not afraid to bare it all even at the age of 50.

Now, JLO has performed another unthinkable task. She took off all her makeup after her performance on camera. In a special event broadcast to a select number of fans on New Year’s Eve, Lopez took her makeup off and revealed what she really looks like without any products on.

She did the activity after her epic performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, where she had a full face of stage makeup on, which made her video even more fun to watch, reported Harper’s Bazaar. She did it to promote her new range of beauty products.

Sharing her skincare routine on Instagram after the event, JLo wrote, “We’re fresh-faced for 2021 after yesterday’s #WashAway2020 event. I cannot believe that @jlobeauty is available now ✨ It’s been years in the making and it’s finally here.”

“We’ve spent hundreds of rounds of testing products and formulations,” she continued, “all to make sure we created the perfect products for YOU to get THAT GLOW!!! ✨✨✨ I am so proud of what we came up with and I know you’re going to love it. We’re JUST GETTING STARTED!!!!”