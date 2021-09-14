Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Covid-friendly Kiss on Red Carpet; See Photos

American pop icon Jennifer Lopez and her actor-director boyfriend, Ben Affleck, appeared together for the first time at the 2021 Met Gala. Lopez donned a daring monochromatic brown ensemble by Ralph Lauren. Her outfit featured a plunging neckline, feathered detailing, a thigh-high slit, and a coordinating cowgirl hat.

Affleck, on the other hand, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo. The couple did not walk down the red carpet together. Affleck met Lopez inside the event, where they posed for a few photos together.

This comes after their red carpet appearance as a couple for Ben Affleck’s film premiere of “The Last Duel” at the Venice film festival. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance earlier in 2021. Jennifer wore a stunning white gown with bold embellished detailing by Georges Hobeika, and paired it with Jimmy Choo heels and gorgeous jewellery by Cartier. While Ben looked dapper in a black suit.

They reunited in April, just a month after the former ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez. The two have been inseparable since then. A few weeks back, the couple brought their families together for a trip to the famed Magic Castle in Los Angeles.

The couple recently vacationed in St. Tropez for Lopez’s 52nd birthday. They originally started dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

