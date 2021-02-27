Jennifer Aniston Reveals Secret to Being a ‘Happy Girl’

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston revealed the secret behind her happiness. She says it is coffee. In an Instagram clip, Aniston is seen making herself a cuppa Joe. “ME + COFFEE = HAPPY GIRL,” she wrote alongside the image, that has her sporting a black blouse paired with an A-line printed skirt.

The actress, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film, Murder Mystery, revealed last December that she is back on the sets to shoot for the second season of hit series, The Morning Show.

Aniston’s role as a journalist in The Morning Show earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama category. Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell also star in the show, which explores the world of morning news through the eyes of two female journalists.

Jennifer Aniston has been in news about her love interests since her divorce with Brad Pitt. In February 2018, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation. In a joint statement which they released to the Associated Press, Aniston and Theroux revealed that the decision to break up was “mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.”