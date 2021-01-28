Jennifer Aniston Fans Praise Her Blonde Look, See Pic

Jennifer Aniston is the queen of setting hairstyle trends since the ’90s. Her latest Instagram post gives us a look into the new style of her gorgeous tresses. The 51-year-old actor posted a selfie with her longtime friend and hairstylist, Chris McMillan on Instagram on Tuesday that showed her hair in a much blonder version than earlier. The updated look is being served for Jennifer’s Emmy-nominated series The Morning Show’s second season. Captioning the fun photograph Jennifer wrote, “Aaand, we’re back…” In the two photographs shared by her, the actress is seen pouting into the camera as Chris stands behind her.

The post has received over 3,241,413 likes as fans and celebrities go gaga over Jennifer’s latest highlights and signature layered haircut. Actor Robin Wright commented “Hey beauty!!” Meanwhile journalist Jessica Yellin declared Jennifer’s new look as, “Best pandemic hair”. Author and social media influencer Jay Shetty also commented on Jennifer’s post and said, “Awesome”. Jennifer’s co-star from The Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon also replied to her post in the comments section as she wrote, “YES WE ARE!!”

The Morning Show is an Apple TV+ series that debuted in 2019 and went on to win multiple nominations including Emmy Awards for the best drama. Meanwhile, fans of the actor were all praise of her new look and her friendship with Chris, who is the person behind Jennifer’s iconic looks since the 90’s.

In her recent Instagram story, Jennifer also shared a selfie taken by Chris and makeup artist Angela Levin and captioned it as “Dream Team”.

The Morning Show is inspired by Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV that talks about the inside working of American media industry. The show also stars Steve Carrell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass among others. Jennifer also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for the best actor in a drama series in 2020.

The Morning Show airs on Apple TV+.