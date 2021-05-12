Jeff Bezos’ superyacht is so big it needs its own yacht

The luxury yacht’s Dutch manufacturer, Oceanco, hasn’t released many details about the vessel, called Project 721. The company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

stock, the primary source of Bezos’ fortune, rose a staggering 75% last year as the pandemic upended consumer behavior in the company’s favor — and Wall Street, flush with easy cash thanks to the Federal Reserve, piled into tech stocks.

Bezos wasn’t alone: US billionaires collectively gained $1.1 trillion in 2020, making them nearly 40% richer than before the pandemic hit.

Bezos likely put his boat order in well before the pandemic, but news of his extravagant new toy is putting a spotlight on yet another industry benefiting from the stock market boom and the pandemic’s disruption of social interaction.

US boat sales hit a 13-year high last year, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association — safe, socially distant fun for those who can afford it. Those sales reflect more-familiar models of powerboats and other watercraft favored by mere mortals without 10-figure fortunes to their names, but the trend tracks among the yachting class as well. With no galas or lavish parties to attend, the rich are setting sail (or their crews are, anyway).