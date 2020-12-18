Jean-Luc Brunel, French modeling agent, arrested in Jeffrey Epstein investigation

Jean-Luc Brunel was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Wednesday, according to prosecutor’s office.

He was taken into custody on “counts of rape and sexual assault, rape and sexual assault on a minor under 15, rape and sexual assault on a minor over 15, sexual harassment, criminal associations and human trafficking to the detriment of minor victims for the purposes of sexual exploitation,” the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Brunel’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Paris probe was launched on August 23, 2019 and targets “acts of sexual nature likely to have been committed by Jeffrey Epstein and possible accomplices,” the prosecutor’s office said.