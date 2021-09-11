Jayalalithaa Wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Not Kangana Ranaut to Play Her Role in Biopic, Says Simi Garewal

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s latest movie Thalaivii released this week in cinemas. The biopic based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa also stars actors Arvind Swamy, and Bhagyashree. Arvind plays the role of the Indian politician, actor and filmmaker MGR in the movie. Besides exploring the political journey of the leader, Kangana and Arvind also present the poignant love story of Jaya and MGR.

However, it has been revealed by former actress and television personality Simi Garewal that the late politician Jaya wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play her role in the movie. On Friday, Garewal wrote on Twitter that although she does not support Kangana Ranaut’s radical comments she does support her acting talent. “In Thalaivii she gives it her heart and soul. Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her, my hunch is JJ would have approved of Kangana’s portrayal. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate.”

Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut‘s radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana’s portrayal👍. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!!— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 10, 2021

In the following tweet Garewal praised Arvind’s performance and also expressed her wish to see more of Jayalalitha’s childhood in the movie as she wrote, “You forget he is Arvind Swamy. You believe he really is MGR. But they left out JJ’s childhood. I wish they hadn’t. It would have had a stronger impact in the story of Jayalalithaa but that’s only my opinion.”

You forget he is Arvind Swamy! You believe he REALLY is MGR! But they left out JJ’s childhood..I wish they hadn’t. It wud have had a stronger impact in the story of Jayalalithaa.. but that’s only my opinion..— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 10, 2021

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivii has been receiving praise from fans on social media. Sharing their reaction to the movie in a tweet, one user applauded the creators of the movie and wrote, “Special mention to the writers who had this huge task to cover a span of 25 years of her life. Dialogues are well written. The first half could have been slightly trimmed but the second keeps you on the edge. Also liked the background score. Hope there’s a sequel.”

Special mention to the writers who had this huge task to cover a span of 25 years of her life. Dialogues are well written. The first half c’ld have been slightly trimmed but the second keeps you on the edge. Also liked the background score. Hope there’s a sequel. 😌#Thalaivii— PVA (@PinkvillaAunty) September 11, 2021

Kangana shows how Jayalalitha made her voice heard and emerged as one of the most significant political figures in South India at a time when her male counterparts mostly dominated the political sphere. The politician passed away on December 5, 2016.

