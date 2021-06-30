Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia books Tokyo Paralympics berth | More sports News

JAIPUR: Breaking his own world record of 63.97 meters, javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia booked his ticket for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with a throw of 65.71 meters during the trials at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.
First Indian to win two gold at the Paralympics, Jhajharia says that even at the age of 40 his hunger to win medals is as much as it was when he competed for the first time. “I feel it is all about your passion, mental well-being and a good training plan which can keep you in good shape and then age becomes just a number,” Jhajharia told TOI.
It is an emotionally stirring moment for the Rajasthan athlete.
During the last year in October, while he was yet to come to terms with the passing away of his father due to cancer, Jhajharia took the tough call to leave his home in Churu district within 12 days. He went back to Gandhinagar to resume training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre.
“I have not met my family since then. My mother wanted me to focus on training and her encouragement made things easier for me. I have decided to meet my family this month before I leave for Tokyo,” added the Padma Shri award winner.
