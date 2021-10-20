Javed Akhtar Refuses to Comment on Aryan Khan But Says Bollywood Has to ‘Pay Price for Being High Profile’

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday refused to directly comment on the Mumbai drug bust case involving Shah Rukh Khan‘s son, Aryan Khan. Akhtar, however, added that Bollywood has been under the scanner because of its “high profile” nature and it is the “price” it has to pay.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested in connection with a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship on October 3. The 23-year-old star kid is currently lodged in the Arthur Road Jail. Ever since he was detained, several celebrities including Sussanne Khan, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt and Vishal Dadlani have been coming out in support of Shah Rukh and his son, claiming that the case against Aryan is “a deliberate attempt” to target Bollywood.

When asked if he feels that Bollywood is being routinely targeted with raids, Akhtar said, “This is the price the film industry has to pay for being high profile. When you’re high profile, people have fun pulling you down, throwing muck at you. If you’re a nobody, then who has the time to throw stones at you?” Akhtar was speaking at the launch of the book “Changemakers”, written by authors Almas Virani and Sweta Samota.

Without taking names, Akhtar said the superstar’s son’s case got more media attention than an alleged “one billion dollar” drug recovery from a port, referring to the seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin at Mundra Port located in Kutch district of Gujarat. “Now this has become a big national news but I haven’t seen any headline on the billion-dollar cocaine…,” he added.

When asked specifically if he feels Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan are being targeted, Akhtar refused to elaborate. A special court last week posted Aryan Khan and two others’ bail pleas for orders on October 20.

