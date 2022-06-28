Jasmin Bhasin Birthday BF Aly Goni, Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain

Actress Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. The actress ringed in her special day with her boyfriend and TV actor Aly Gony and a couple of friends from the industry. The birthday celebration kick started as soon as the clock struck 12 and her friends, and beau wishing her on the special occasion.

The Jamai Raja actress took to Instagram and posted adorable glimpses of her big celebration. While cutting the cake, we can see the glow and happiness on Jasmin’s face. Some of her close friends including Disha Parmar, Rahul Jain, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain were among those who attended the party.





As for the special night, Jasmin donned an embellished all-black one-shoulder gown. With straight hair and nude makeup which she paired with minimalistic accessories, Jasmin looked ravishing. Her excitement made the party cheerful and happening. Surely, she is a bombshell of happiness.

Jasmin also posted a story in which she was showing off the diamond earrings gifted by her boyfriend Aly Goni.













Jasmin Bhasin is known for her roles in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She is well known for playing Teni Bhanushali in ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ and Twinkle Taneja Sarna in ‘Tashan-e-Ishq.’ In Kota, Rajasthan, Jasmin was born into a Sikh household. She graduated from Kota with a degree. She received her degree from a Jaipur hospitality institution.

Jasmin met her BF Aly Goni on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018. The duo started dating later and they made their romance official on ‘Big Boss 14.’ Recently, rumours had started doing the rounds that Jasmin and Aly would be tying the knot soon. Jasmin quashed those rumours and said she’ll inform all if something like that is to happen. The actress also opened up about her wedding plans.

In an interview with ETimes, Jasmin Bhasin, who will be making her Punjabi film debut with Honeymoon, was asked if she discussed wedding with boyfriend Aly Goni. Jasmin replied, “Honestly, we don’t discuss marriage, we only discuss work and at this stage of our careers, work is a priority for both of us. When marriage has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are concentrating on our work. I am not thinking of marriage for the next four-five years.”

She also revealed, “Frankly, my relationship with Aly has never come in the way of my career, rather it has enhanced it as we got to do certain assignments together. My individuality is very much retained. How you conduct yourself and where you draw the line is up to you. Love has a different meaning for different people. For me, friendship and respect are the two most important things in a relationship.”

Jasmin is all set to come on the big screens with the Punjabi film Honeymoon. It stars Gippy Grewal opposite the actress.

