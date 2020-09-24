Janhvi Kapoor Can ‘Hear the Shehnai’ as She Turns into Mughal Era Bride for Manish Malhotra’s New Collection

Janhvi Kapoor dressed up as an elegant bride to showcase the showstopping outfit from designer Manish Malhotra’s latest collection. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actress said that she even feels like a bride as she modelled for the photo shoot in a henna green lehenga teamed with a veil and heavy traditional jewellery.

“Can you hear the shehnai playing or is it just me… So happy I got to be a part of @manishmalhotra05’s exquisite new collection,” she wrote alongside the first bunch of photos. “Enjoyed this vibe,” she captioned the second post.

Designer Manish Malhotra brought the curtains down on the digital edition of India Couture Week, with a wedding themed collection. His Fall Bridal ’20 collection is an effort to capture the visual spectacle of the Mughal era in its true grandeur and opulence.

The collection note read: ‘The range is charmed by the majesty of old-world regalia and takes the liberty to re-interpret the look in a more suitable palette for modern tastes. Revisiting the material milieu of the Mughal era, the collection comprises of kalidar kurtas, khada dupattas, ghararas, izar salwars for women and jama, angrakha and heavy shawls for men in pure and cotton silks, mashru, velvets, and muslins.

The collection breaks-away from the aesthetics of fast-fashion couture and aims to revive the slow and purist workmanship of our indigenous craftsmen and artisans. It seeks to recall our age-old craft and techniques while keeping the first line of inspiration from the most enduring facets of Mughal living. Its art and architecture – vintage gardens, palaces, paintings, jewellery, museums, and costumes that are immortalized in the grand and diverse culture of India.’