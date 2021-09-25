Janhvi Kapoor Asks a Fan to Wear Mask After Clicking Selfie With Him

It is often exciting to spot our favourite celebrities on the streets and stop to get a picture clicked with them. The same was the case for a Janhvi Kapoor fan, who couldn’t control his happiness on seeing her and wanted her to pull down her mask to get a better picture. However, being a responsible citizen Janhvi did not comply with the request and schooled the fan on the importance of wearing a mask during times of the pandemic. On Friday, shutterbugs spotted the actress in Mumbai when she was approached by a fan for a picture.

While Janhvi maintained social distancing while clicking a picture with the fan, he requested her for a picture without the face mask. Janhvi replied, “Aapko bhi mask pehna chahiye (You should also wear a mask).”

Last year, three members of their household staff were tested positive for the coronavirus. The actress’ half brother Arjun Kapoor was also diagnosed with Covid.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi was clicked with her friend and workout buddy, actress Sara Ali Khan as they stepped out of their gym. It is no secret that Janhvi and Sara are good friends and workout buddies. Their trainer often shares workout videos featuring the three.

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohie. Next, she will be seen in Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili.

