Janet Yellen made millions giving speeches to Wall Street banks she’ll soon regulate

Citigroup C The former chair of the Federal Reserve hauled in nearly $1 million alone in multiple speeches to, according to financial disclosure documents filed last week. Since stepping down from the Fed in early 2018, Yellen has also given paid speeches to other companies, including Google, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Salesforce

It’s common for former government officials, including Fed leaders, to make money by giving speeches that share their insights on the economy and policy. However, the disclosure of Yellen’s lucrative speaking fees is awkward because she could soon be Biden’s point person on the economy and finance.

If confirmed as Treasury secretary, Yellen will have enormous sway over everything from taxes and climate to tariffs and government spending. Yellen would also chair a team of US regulators that responds to emerging risks in the financial system.

“This disclosure dovetails with some broader Democratic concerns regarding the revolving door and the access certain financial services firms have to top policymakers,” Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research at Compass Point Research & Trading, said in an email.

Source link