Jacqueline Fernandez Kisses Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Viral Pic

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is in news after her pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar are going viral on social media. An image surfaced recently in which Sukesh is standing behind Jacqueline as he kisses him on the cheek and they click a mirror selfie.

Now, a new image has surfaced in which Jacqueline kisses Sukesh as they kiss in front of the mirror and click a picture. The actress holds him tight in the image. The image, as per report, dates back to April and June this year when Sukesh was released from jail on interim bail. The 27-yr-old Chandrasekhar, a native of Bengaluru, faces 15 FIRs. To lead a lavish lifestyle, he duped people in Bengaluru and Chennai of several crores. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

On August 23 earlier this year, the ED had “seized” a luxurious sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash, and over a dozen luxury cars in connection with the money-laundering case against Sukesh. He is also an accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore from inside the Tihar jail.

Posing as politician’s relative, it is alleged that he has duped more than 100 people promising to get their job done. He used buy expensive cars, included Rolls Royces, from the extorted money.

In October, Jacqueline found herself embroiled in controversy after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to a money laundering case involving Sukesh. She also skipped a couple summons by the agency. Sukesh’s lawyer had told the media that the actress was dating him. Jacqueline’s spokesperson, too, came out with a statement denying her involvement with Sukesh or his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul.

Jacqueline’s spokesperson said in a statement, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple.”

(With IANS inputs)

