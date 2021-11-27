Jacqueline Fernandez, Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Cozy Selfie Goes Viral; Samantha Spotted at Nagarjuna’s Studio

A photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has sparked a controversy, weeks after the Bollywood actress denied any relationship with him. The photo shared by India Today shows Sukesh placing a kiss on Jacqueline’s cheeks as both of them pose for a mirror selfie. According to what the publication reported, the photo was allegedly taken between April-June this year, when he was out on interim bail.

After Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October this year, the actress has removed several photos of the two from her Instagram handle. She was also trolled by netizens for not wishing her ex-husband on his birthday. However, it seems that the actress didn’t completely cut off her ties with the Akkineni family as she was clicked visiting her ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna’s studio on Friday, November 26.

Vishal Kotian recently ended his journey on Bigg Boss 15 along with Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali. The trio was eliminated after a task as they received the least votes from the audience. However, Vishal thinks that he shouldn’t have been in the bottom six, to begin with. “I didn’t even anticipate being in the bottom six because it was not the audience’s decision, it was the press people’s decision. Had it been the audience, it would have been easier to accept. However, the press people are also a part of my audience,” he told us when asked about his reaction to his eviction.

Actor Salman Khan’s private life has always been a subject of much sensational discussion. The actor, at 55, is showing no signs of wanting to get married. Now, the Bollywood superstar’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has opened up about why Salman doesn’t have any interest in getting married. Aayush Sharma, who is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, said that Salman’s working style is such that he doesn’t have the time to get married.

While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continue to officially maintain silence over their rumoured December wedding, their fans are simply too excited. And, a quick glance at the comment section of Vicky and Katrina’s recent social media posts will prove this. On Saturday, Vicky dropped a photo of him flashing a sunny smile from his “favourite place on the Earth” on Instagram but fans just wanted know about his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif.

