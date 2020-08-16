Jacqueline Fernandez Adopts Two Maharashtra Villages, To Look After 1,550 People

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, on her 35th birthday, has adopted two Maharashtra villages Pathardi and Sakur, for three years. She will be looking after 1,550 people and supplying them with food and basic necessities.

Talking to Times of India, Jacqueline said, “This has been on my mind for a while now. It has also been a difficult year for everyone due to the ongoing pandemic. Some of us have been lucky, but a section of the society has been struggling even for basic necessities.”

Speaking about the initiative, she added, “Around 1,550 people will be looked after as a part of this project. People from the villages, including caregivers and children, will be screened for malnutrition. Awareness sessions will also be held for them. We plan to provide information and support to 150 women to enable them to take care of newborn babies, and seven frontline workers will be given training and on-the-job assistance.”

She further added that she and her team will track 20 families and provide them with means to overcome malnutrition. 20 women will be supported from conception till childbirth to ensure that they and their children are healthy. 20 malnourished children will be treated and 20 kitchen gardens will be set up in these villages.

She said that giving back to society is something her parents have taught her and they are supportive of her decision.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack featuring John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. She will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan, which was announced on her birthday.