Jackie Shroff, Sangeeta Bijlani to Replace Shilpa Shetty for Independence Day Episode

Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani will appear on Super Dancer Chapter 4 as guest judges on the Independence Day special episode. The contestants will be performing on a bunch of timeless songs of the actors. The audience will also see Jackie and Sangeeta share some interesting anecdotes with the participants.

This will be the first time in the history of Indian reality shows that the audience will be entertained with 75 different dance forms from across the world showcased in one episode. Jackie and Sangeeta also will take to the stage reviving their chartbusters like ‘Gadar ne kiya hai ishara’ and ‘Gali gali main phirta hai’. This episode will run for three hours.

The makers have been roping in Bollywood celebrities in absence of Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the regular judges on the show, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Last week, one of Bollywood’s most adorable pairs, Genelia D’Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh graced the show. The duo was seen performing on one of their romantic numbers, winning the audience’s hearts.

Shilpa Shetty has not been shooting for the reality show ever since her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest by the Mumbai police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Before Ritesh and Genelia, Karisma Kapoor had come on the show as a guest judge.

Last time, Shilpa took a break from the show when her entire family tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, Malaika Arora had stepped in for her as the crew moved to Daman due to Covid-19 restrictions.

