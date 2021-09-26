Jackie Shroff Reveals Suniel Shetty Helped Him with Clothes During Modelling Days

Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty won Rs 25 lakhs when they appeared as special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s Shandaar Shukravaar. The winning amount will be donated to Jackie’s Thalassemics India and contributed towards Vipla Foundation by Suniel. During the episode, Jackie and Suniel talked about their 45-year-old friendship in between tackling questions.

On the show, Jackie took the opportunity to express gratitude towards Suniel. He shared that Suniel had given his house to him when his father, Kakubhai Haribhai Shroff, had a penicillin reaction. He told Big B, “Mere daddy ko jab penicillin ka reaction ho gaya tha jab chamadiya nikal jaati thi, toh ghar mein bahut log the aur sambhal nahi sakte the chhote kamre mein. Suniel ne apne ghar de diya that bole ki papa ko yaha rakho. Toh Miramar jaha aap shooting kar rahe the daddy ko waha rakha that maine. 10-15 din inke ghar Miramar mein, ye waha nahi rehte the, wo ghar khaali karke bole waha reh jao. Toh bahut bonding hai.”

Jackie couldn’t stop himself from praising his childhood friend Suniel. He shared that Suniel had a garments shop and would spare some garments for him. During his modelling days, Jackie would take garments from Suniel, who used to mark his clothes as ‘mischief’, so that whenever Jackie arrived to collect his order, he knew which one was for him.

The episode also featureed Big B obliging to Jackie’s request and recreating the iconic step from Jumma Chumma De De.

While weekdays show common people sitting on the hot seat for contesting in the quiz reality show, the Shaandaar Shukravaar episodes, aired on Friday, are graced by celebrity visitors on the hot seat in front of Big B.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here