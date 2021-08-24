It’s Monsoon Season And Here’s What You do to Keep Eye Infections At Bay

The rainy season brings relief from the heat but also brings several monsoon diseases. The humid weather creates a conducive environment for infections. Eye infections see a huge rise during this period. Since the eyes are one of the sensitive organs of the body, not only can it be a source of tremendous pain but also inconvenience. Therefore, it is important to prevent any such infection. There are some easy tips you can follow to keep eye infections at bay.

Keep your eyes clean

The weather mostly remains humid during the rainy season, and therefore it is necessary to keep your eyes clean. You should wash your eyes twice a day – once in the morning and then in the evening. The process will help remove dirt and other impurities from your eyes.

Sufficient sleep

Adequate sleep is important to not let the eyes contract any infection. Having sufficient sleep arrests the tiredness of the eyes. Our eyes also require relaxation since they work the most when we are active.

Break from gadgets

People spend hours on their phones or computers for work and even otherwise too. It is important to take breaks in between since longer hours on gadgets stress our eyes.

Keep eyes safe from dust and smoke

Dust particles and smoke can be a source of eye infections. These dust particles become more dangerous in the monsoon season. Therefore, it is important to keep your eyes safe from dust, smoke, and cold wind. You can also wear glasses while stepping out of your home.

Minimal use of cosmetics

Since monsoon facilitates several diseases, cosmetic products should be used minimally. Moreover, you should refrain from using other people’s makeup items as it could lead to eye infections.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on general knowledge and you should consult an expert before proceeding.

