It has been eight years since Kangana Ranaut’s film Queen released. The 2014-film, directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena, is a milestone film in Kangana’s career. The movie featured Kangana playing the role of Rani, whose marriage breaks and she decides to leave for her honeymoon by herself. The self-discovery trip leads to a new Rani returning home.

The film was among the biggest hits of 2014 and continues to be one of Kangana’s popular movies. As the film completes eight years, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from one of the promotional activities of the movie. In the picture, Kangana was seen dressed in her Rani avatar while she was joined by cricketers Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, R Ashwin and more. They were seen wearing their IPL jerseys with birthday caps on.

Sharing the picture, Kangana wrote, “On this day (7th March) in 2014 a film came called #Queen… and it changed my life forever…” She added, “I did many iconic roles after that…Datto, Manikarnika, Thalaivii but little did I know, no matter what I do I will forever be remembered as #Queen…”

Queen also starred Lisa Ray and Rajkummar Rao. According to Bollywood Hungama, Queen collected a worldwide box office collection of Rs 95.04 cr. Following the success of Queen, Kangana delivered several memorable performances. These included Tanu Weds Manu, Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Thalaivii. The actress now has a series of movies in the making.

These include Dhaakad, for which she has wrapped the filming, Tejas and a biopic on the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana has also turned producer for Tiku Weds Sheru, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead. The actress also made her debut as a host with Lock Upp.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.