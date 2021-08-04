Israeli Swimmers Perform to Madhuri Dixit’s Aaja Nachle at Tokyo Olympics

Israeli artistic swimming duo Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky showed their love for Bollywood music at the Tokyo Olympics as they performed a part of their routine to the Bollywood song ‘Aaja Nachle’. They were competing to qualify for the final of the women’s duet technical routine event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. A clip of their routine, performed to the Madhuri Dixit song from the 2007 film, has gone viral.

Impressed Indian fans have been sharing the video clip which clearly shows Israel’s love for Bollywood. “Israel doing artistic swimming Woman swimming on Indian music. Aaja Nachle #Tokyo2020 #ind #isr,” tweeted one user. “Synchronized swimming is being performed to Aaja Nachle!!,” said another. “Israeli Women’s Duo performed on Aaja Nachle in #ArtisticSwimming Entry of Bollywood in #TokyoOlympics and as usual there’s some different level of energy in our Indian songs,” read another tweet.

Israel’s duo of Eden and Shelly were fighting it out to seek qualification for the final of the women’s duet technical routine event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. However, they were not able to qualify for the summit clash. The artistic swimming event in the Olympics consists of a free routine and it lasts upto 3-4 minutes. A technical routine involves five designated movements and they last a maximum of 2.50 minutes.

