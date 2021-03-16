Ishaque Faruquee’s first book at the book fair

Staff Reporter :: A few days later the book fair 2021 is starting. Journalist, poet, playwright and writer Md. Ishaque Faruquee’s first book ‘Jatra Biroti 20 Minute’ is coming to the market on the occasion of the book fair.

Although Nabasristi Prokashoni has published the book, Alokayan is in charge of distribution. The book will be available for visitors and readers at Stall No. 296 of the fair.

‘Jatra Biroti 20 Minute’ is a collection of fifteen short stories. The stories are based on the human mind, reality, psychology, humor, comedy, instability as well as literature, sympathy, magazines, TV, marketing, education, corona, business, development, etc.

In addition to writing and journalism, Md. Ishaque Faruquee works as a TV drama writer, documentary filmmaker, crisis management specialist in public relations and trainer.