Is Your Partner Manipulating You? Don’t Ignore These Signs

People in romantic relationships sometimes struggle to differentiate between manipulation and possessiveness. However, a healthy relationship is built on trust and transparency. But there would be many occasions when the romantically involved person could fail to realise that his or her actions are no longer organic and stem from their partner’s controlling mind-set. However, there are always signs or red flags which you can notice to escape the clutches of a manipulative relationship.

Tendency to blame you

Your partner blames you for the smallest of issues and does not leave any chance to hold you accountable for any mistake. These are signs that your partner may be controlling you. First, they will bombard you with insults and then the next moment will use their love for you to justify their actions. This behaviour could also result in you feeling guilty that you are not fulfilling their expectations.

Keeping you isolated

While it’s okay if your partner feels possessive about you, his or her objection to your hangout plans with friends is certainly an extreme viewpoint. If they try to stop you from spending time with other people, it is an indication of their controlling mind-set.

They are the innocent ones

Your partner continuously plays the victim card. You will notice that if you try to have a conversation about their erratic behaviour, they will immediately make you feel guilty about it. Their passive aggressive behaviour during this time is also an example of how they indirectly blame you for things.

Gaslighting

Gaslighting is a phenomenon when your partner questions your perception of reality. When you take a problem with them to discuss, instead of talking about a meaningful solution they will challenge your thinking process. When you confront them about a blatant lie they told you, they will try to move away from the discussion or worse, call you crazy for pointing out the mistake.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here