Is This The First Pic of Bigg Boss 15 House?

Actor Salman Khan is all set to return to television with the 15th edition of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss. It comes as no surprise that the fans of the show are eagerly waiting to know the details about the Bigg Boss house. Recently, an Instagram fan page called Bigg Boss 15 posted a picture which it claimed shows the living room and the kitchen area of the house. From the picture it is safe to conclude that the theme of the house includes pastel shades like pink, white, mauve among other colours. One of the key elements of the living room is a big pink Flamingo model.

A couple of glass dining tables with pink and white classy chairs, sofas with designer cushions and a few high chairs are also visible in the picture. By the looks of the living room one can easily say that this time the Bigg Boss house has been designed keeping the latest trendy colours in mind. Till now the contestant list of the reality show has not been officially released.

One of the many speculations doing the rounds about Bigg Boss 15 is that legendary actress Rekha will be lending her voice for some episodes. However, there has been no confirmation regarding this from the actress or the makers.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT is being constantly live streamed on VOOT. The top two contestants from the show will be part of Bigg Boss 15. Some of the participants of Bigg Boss OTT are Ridhima Pandit, Millind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, and Akshara Singh. Till now only one elimination round has taken place in the show. TV actress Urfi Javed was the first person to be evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house.

