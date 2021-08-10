Is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s and Saif Ali Khan’s Second Son Named Jehangir?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had been quiet about their second son’s name for the longest time. Last month, Randhir Kapoor had revealed that his grandson has been named Jeh. However, according to Kareena Kapoor’s recently published book, Pregnancy Bible, there was more to the story as the real name is revealed now.

While the couple is yet to disclose their second baby, she indirectly revealed his original name in her recently published book Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be. The actor who has addressed her second son Jeh throughout the book called him Jehangir in the caption of one of the images of her book.

The couple, who became parents for the second time back in February, have reportedly named their baby boy Jehangir Ali Khan. Jeh is apparently a short form of the same.

Confirming the news, a source reveals, “Yes, they have named their son Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have refrained from revealing the name as they do not want any kind of controversies surrounding it.”

The source further reveals that the couple was contemplating between a few names, “When Taimur Ali Khan was born, Saif was keen on naming him Faiz after the famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz but Kareena decided to go with Taimur. This time too, Saif was keen on naming the child Faiz, but later on, the couple thought of naming their second child Jehangir Ali Khan.”

In July, social media had speculated that Saif and Kareena have shortened the baby’s name to Jeh to allegedly avoid controversies.

Kareena and Saif received huge backlash for naming their first son Taimur Ali Khan. The couple courted controversy in 2016 for naming their firstborn after an invader. Reportedly Taimur was inspired by Timur – the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia, who invaded India in 1398. However, they denied all claims and asserted that Taimur means iron.

A couple of years back during a conclave, Kareena spoke about naming their first son Taimur Ali Khan and how she stood by it despite all the hullabaloo.

She said, “The night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, ‘If it’s a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let’s change the name and call him Faiz. It’s more poetic and romantic.’ And I was like, no. If it’s a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means ‘iron’ and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here