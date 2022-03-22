Is Actor Prashanth Getting Married Again? Here’s What We Know

Actor Prashanth, whose popularity once eclipsed the fan-following of Vijay and Ajith in the Tamil film industry, is planning to get married again. Prashanth had earlier tied the knot with V. D. Grihalakshmi on September 1, 2005. The marriage lasted only three years.

Now, the buzz is that Prashanth has planned to get married again, and the details of it will be announced one month after the release of his upcoming film Andhagan.

For the unversed, Prashanth will be seen in Andhagan, the Tamil remake of the hit Bollywood film, Andhadhun. Prashant will be seen reprising the role of Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhagan.

The film will also star Karthik, Simran, Priya Anand, and Samuthirakani in key roles with Yogi Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Manobala, K. S. Ravikumar, Urvashi, Leela Samson, Poovaiyar, Lakshmi Pradeep, and S. K. Gopi playing the supporting roles. The story of the film follows a blind pianist who becomes accidentally involved in a murder.

In 2019, Thiagarajan bought the remake rights to Andhadhun, and Mohan Raja was named the director in January 2020. Raja quit the project in October and was succeeded by JJ Fredrick, who also left the film. Later, Thiagarajan took over as director. The film began shooting in March 2021, after being postponed from April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was finished in February 2022.

Prashanth made his acting debut with the box office hit Vaikasi Poranthachu. He then went on to star in films such as Vanna Vanna Pookkal, Aanazhagan, Thiruda Thiruda, Kannedhirey Thondrinaal, Jeans, and Senthamizh Selvan.

Prashanth was last seen as the lead actor in Johnny which was released in 2018. The Tamil-language action thriller film was directed by Vetriselvan and produced by Thiagarajan. Johnny got mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The film was the remake of the 2007 Hindi film Johnny Gaddaar.

Prashanth is the son of the famous actor-director Thiagarajan Sivanandam.

