Irrfan’s son Babil Khan Shares Pics of Actor’s Room Where He Did Most of His Work

It’s been over three months since the departure of Bollywood’s beloved actor, Irrfan. However, his family has kept him alive in the memories of his fans by sharing some priceless posts for the actor on social media.
Babil Khan, elder son of Irrfan has been sharing some of the rarest moments from his archive featuring his late father. On Thursday, he shared another beautiful memory on his Instagram page.
Babil treated social media users with throwback pics from the family’s Madh Island home. Shared in a three parts series, the posts are dedicated to the home and room by the beach where the actor did most of his work.
Take a look at the posts:
This is my father’s old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work. Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child. At age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off. When I held that nerf gun in my hands, my father’s empty room always echoed in the silence of Madh Island, but in that moment I was John Wick surrounded by bad guys with machine guns, gunshots everywhere, and you can hear them, you know? I was a woman once, after watching chak de India and I’d get excited dribbling around imaginary defenders and then really shoot that solid ball with my hockey stick and I’d break something. Oh I’d always break something, ma would get so pissed. I think you’ve got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get.
He also posted a few monochromatic images captured in Irrfan’s old room that had a wall filled with pictures from his childhood memoirs. The wall was decorated with old photographs of the family and posters from Irrfan’s films like Maqbool, Billu and Paan Singh Tomar. The images also gave a glimpse of a plethora of books related to drama and scripts that were stacked in the shelves of their library.
The most recent part of the memories posts series had a white board which had messages scribbled by assumedly colleagues or friends of the actor who dropped by his humble abode.