George Dockrell to James Neesham, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! George Dockrell has the last laugh here! James Neesham departs after a positive knock. Much-needed wicket for Ireland! George Dockrell pulls his length back a tad, outside off. James Neesham stays in his crease and looks to dab it towards point, but he manages to get a slight outside edge back to the keeper. Lorcan Tucker once again takes a good catch. New Zealand have lost half their side. Michael Bracewell is the new man in.