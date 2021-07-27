Ira Khan’s New Instagram Upload Becomes Target of Trolls

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is currently vacationing in Himachal Pradesh with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. On Monday, she posted a candid picture of herself on her Instagram page and wished her fans “good morning”. In the photo, she posed with her dog in a casual black T-shirt and blue denim jacket that she teamed with a pair of shorts. Her furry friend was seen sitting on her lap as she pets it. It is not Ira’s adorable photograph that caught the attention of the social media users, but the two blurred out items that are kept next to her on a bench that she is seated on. Some eagle-eyed users guessed that she blurred a pack of cigarettes and a lighter and have since then flooded the post with curious comments.

One of the fans asked Ira the name of the brand of the cigarette that she smokes. Another wrote that the items that she had purposely blurred have come into “focus”. A few were also offended by her dressing sense. One Instagram user wondered why celebrity kids do not wear “clothes properly”.

Recently, Ira took to Instagram Stories to reveal how her mother Reena Dutta had given her a book on sex education when she hit puberty”. She recalled that the book advised readers to look in the mirror and appreciate themselves. But she never did it. She further said her body has changed a lot since then and she still has a “long way to go”.

Ira often uploads videos in which she speaks about struggling with mental health issues. Last year, she told her fans that she had been battling depression for more than four years.

