IPL Auction 2022: Decoding the whys and why nots of Day 1 | Cricket News

Why did

go for Rs 15.25 crore?

Why did CSK pay Rs 14 crore for

?

Why did Nicholas Pooran and Jonny Bairstow get big deals and Matthew Wade went unsold?

Why so many foreign fast bowlers with big fat deals?

Why did KKR spend 12.25 crore on Shreyas Iyer?

Which team was most impressive in its choice of players?

Which franchise looked the least impressive with their buys?

Which franchise looks to have a good spin attack?

What happens to Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma?

What happens to IPL journeymen like Siddarth Kaul and Mandeep Singh?