IPL Auction 2022: Day 1 in numbers | Cricket News

BENGALURU: Following is a summarised lowdown of the IPL 2022 mega auction’s first day here on Saturday:
Total Money Spent by 10 franchises: Rs 3,88,10,00,000 (Rs 3.88 billion)
Total players sold: 74 (Overseas 20)
Biggest Buy at Auction: Ishan Kishan (India, Mumbai Indians) Rs 15.25 crore
Chennai Super Kings
Amount Spent: Rs 69.55 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.45 crore
Buys: 6, Retained: 4
MS Dhoni* (India wk-batter) Rs 12 crore
Ruturaj Gaikwad* (India batter) Rs 6 crore
Ravindra Jadeja* (India all-rounder) Rs 16 crore
Ambati Rayudu (India batter) Rs 6.75 crore
Robin Uthappa (India batter) Rs 2 crore
Deepak Chahar (India pacer) Rs 14 crore
Dwayne Bravo (West Indies allrounder) Rs 4.40 crore
Moeen Ali (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore
KM Asif (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Tushar Deshpande (India pacer) Rs 8 crore
Delhi Capitals
Amount Spent: Rs 73.50 crore, Amount Available: Rs 16.50 crore
Buys: 9, Retained: 4
Prithvi Shaw* (India batter) Rs 7.50 crore
Anrich Nortje* (South Africa pacer) Rs 6.50 crore
Axar Patel* (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore
Rishabh Pant* (India wk) Rs 16 crore
David Warner (Australia batter) Rs 6.25 crore
Mitchell Marsh (Australia allrounder) Rs 6.50 crore
Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh allrounder) Rs 2 crore
Shardul Thakur (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore
Kuldeep Yadav (India spinner) Rs 2 crore
Ashwin Hebbar (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India pacer) Rs 1.10 crore
Sarfaraz Khan (India batter) Rs 20 lakh
KS Bharat (India batter-wk) Rs 2 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Amount Spent: Rs 80.75 crore, Amount Available: Rs 9.25 crore
Buys: 8, Retained: 3
Virat Kohli* (India batter) Rs 15 crore
Glenn Maxwell* (Australia allrounder) Rs 11 crore
Mohammed Siraj* (India pacer) Rs 7 crore
Josh Hazlewood (Australia pacer) Rs 7.75 crore
Dinesh Karthik (India wk) Rs 5.50 crore
Harshal Patel (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore
Faf du Plessis (SA batter) Rs 7 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL allrounder) Rs 10.75 crore
Shahbaz Ahmed (India allrounder) Rs 2.40 crore
Anuj Rawat (India batter-wk) Rs 3.4 crore
Akash Deep (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Kolkata Knight Riders
Amount Spent: Rs 77.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.65 crore
Buys: 5, Retained: 4
Andre Russell* (WI allrounder) Rs 12 crore
Sunil Narine* (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore
Varun Chakaravarthy* (India spinner) Rs 8 crore
Venkatesh Iyer* (India allrounder) Rs 8 crore
Shreyas Iyer (India batter) Rs 12.25 crore
Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 7.25 crore
Nitish Rana (India allrounder) Rs 12.25 crore
Shivam Mavi (India pacer) Rs 7.25 crore
Sheldon Jackson (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh
Mumbai Indians
Amount Spent: Rs 62.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 27.85 crore
Buys: 4, Retained: 4
Rohit Sharma* (India batter) Rs 16 crore
Suryakumar Yadav* (India batter) Rs 8 crore
Jasprit Bumrah* (India pacer) Rs 12 crore
Kieron Pollard (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore
Ishan Kishan (India batter-wk) Rs 15.25 crore
Dewald Brevis (SA batter) Rs 3 crore
Basil Thampi (India pacer) Rs 30 lakh
M Ashwin (India spinner) Rs 1.6 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Amount Spent: Rs 69.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.15 crore
Buys: 10, Retained: 3
Abdul Samad* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore
Umran Malik* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore
Kane Williamson* (NZ batter) Rs 14 crore
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore
Nicholas Pooran (WI batter-wk) Rs 10.75 crore
Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore
T Natarajan (India pacer) Rs 4 crore
Rahul Tripathi (India batter) Rs 8.50 crore
Priyam Garg (India batter) Rs 20 lakh
Kartik Tyagi (India pacer) Rs 4 crore
Abhishek Sharma (India allrounder) Rs 6.5 crore
Shreyas Gopal (India spinner) Rs 75 lakh
Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore
Rajasthan Royals
Amount Spent: Rs 77.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.15 crore
Buys: 8, Retained: 3
Yashasvi Jaiswal* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore
Jos Buttler* (Eng batter-wk) Rs 10 crore
Sanju Samson* (India batter-wk) Rs 14 crore
Devdutt Padikkal (India batter) Rs 7.75 crore
Ravichandran Ashwin (India allrounder) Rs 5 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal (India spinner) Rs 6.50 crore
Prasidh Krishna (India pacer) Rs 10 crore
Shimron Hetmyer (WI batter) Rs 8.50 crore
Trent Boult (NZ pacer) Rs 8 crore
Riyan Parag (India allrounder) Rs 3.80 crore
KC Cariappa (India spinner) Rs 30 lakh
Punjab Kings
Amount Spent: Rs 61.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 28.65 crore
Buys: 9, Retained: 2
Arshdeep Singh* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore
Mayank Agarwal* (India batter) Rs 12 crore
Shikhar Dhawan (India batter) Rs 8.25 crore
Jonny Bairstow (England batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore
Kagiso Rabada (SA pacer) Rs 9.25 crore
Rahul Chahar (India spinner) Rs 5.25 crore
Harpreet Brar (India allrounder) Rs 3.8 crore
Shahrukh Khan (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore
Prabhsimran Singh (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh
Jitesh Sharma (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh
Ishan Porel (India pacer) Rs 25 lakh
Lucknow Super Giants
Amount Spent: Rs 83.10 crore, Amount Available: Rs 6.90 crore
Buys: 8, Pre-auction picks*: 3
KL Rahul* (India batter-wk) Rs 17 crore
Ravi Bishnoi* (India spinner) Rs 4 crore
Marcus Stoinis* (Australia allrounder) Rs 9.20 crore
Manish Pandey (India batter) Rs 4.60 crore
Mark Wood (England pacer) Rs 7.50 crore
Quinton de Kock (SA batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore
Jason Holder (WI allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore
Krunal Pandya (India allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore
Deepak Hooda (India allrounder) Rs 5.75 crore
Avesh Khan (India pacer) Rs 10 crore
Ankit Rajpoot (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh
Gujarat Titans
Amount Spent: Rs 71.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 18.85 crore
Buys: 7, Pre-auction picks*: 3
Shubman Gill* (India batter) Rs 8 crore
Hardik Pandya* (India allrounder) Rs 15 crore
Rashid Khan* (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 15 crore
Mohammed Shami (India pacer) Rs 6.25 crore
Lockie Ferguson (NZ pacer) Rs 10 crore
M Abhinav (India batter) Rs 2.60 crore
Rahul Tewatia (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore
Jason Roy (England batter) Rs 2 crore
R Sai Kishore (India spinner) Rs 3 crore
Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 30 lakh.
