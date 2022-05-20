IPL 2022: Virat Kohli completes 7000 runs for RCB | Cricket News

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore‘s (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player to score 7000 runs for a single IPL franchise.
Kohli achieved this feat during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium when he scored the 57th run in his match-winning knock of 73.
RCB defeated GT by eight wickets to stay alive in the race to playoffs. Gujarat are already through.
Kohli achieved this feat during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium when he scored the 57th run in his match-winning knock of 73.
RCB defeated GT by eight wickets to stay alive in the race to playoffs. Gujarat are already through.
7️⃣0️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ runs in Red & Gold. Many many more to come! 🔝🔥Drop a ❤️ to congratulate @imVkohli on crossing this h… https://t.co/FU5wzr1NyR
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) 1653021000000
Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the league’s history, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,205), Rohit Sharma (5,877), David Warner (5,876), Suresh Raina (5,528) and Ab De Villiers (5,162).