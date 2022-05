IPL 2022: Virat Kohli completes 7000 runs for RCB | Cricket News

7️⃣0️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ runs in Red & Gold. Many many more to come! 🔝🔥Drop a ❤️ to congratulate @imVkohli on crossing this h… https://t.co/FU5wzr1NyR — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) 1653021000000

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore ‘s ( RCB ) star batter Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player to score 7000 runs for a single IPL franchise.Kohli achieved this feat during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium when he scored the 57th run in his match-winning knock of 73.RCB defeated GT by eight wickets to stay alive in the race to playoffs. Gujarat are already through.

Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the league’s history, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,205), Rohit Sharma (5,877), David Warner (5,876), Suresh Raina (5,528) and Ab De Villiers (5,162).