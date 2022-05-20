IPL 2022: Virat Kohli completes 7000 runs for RCB | Cricket News

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore‘s (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player to score 7000 runs for a single IPL franchise.
Kohli achieved this feat during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium when he scored the 57th run in his match-winning knock of 73.
RCB defeated GT by eight wickets to stay alive in the race to playoffs. Gujarat are already through.

Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the league’s history, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,205), Rohit Sharma (5,877), David Warner (5,876), Suresh Raina (5,528) and Ab De Villiers (5,162).





