IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings call the shots as Rutuaj Gaikwad strikes form | Cricket News

Change of captains mid-stream brought the desired result for Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni led them to a 13- run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the return leg of their IPL match.CSK and Ruturaj Gaikwad felt quite at home at the MCA Stadium in Pune and the Pune lad’s blistering 99 (57b, 4×6, 6×6) on Sunday night provided the answers to many of Chennai struggles this season.

In the company of Devon Conway (85*, 55b, 4×8, 6×4), his new opening partner, Gaikwad took time to get going but it was not long before shots started flowing from his bat after Kane Williamson put them in and watched in despair as Washington Sundar had to leave the field as an old injury resurfaced while trying to stop a boundary.

It meant Williamson had to get four overs from Aiden Markram and Shashank Singh on a day when the pacers were at the receiving end of Gaikwad and Conway’s punitive blades as CSK made 202 for two and restricted SRH to 189 for six.

If Gaikwad was severe on Umran Malik, the faster he bowled, the quicker he disappeared, Conway waded into Marco Jansen. The former conceded 17 in the 12th and the South African went for 20 in the 15th over. Gaikwad may have missed his century by one run but his 182-run partnership in just 107 deliveries helped CSK call the shots.

Faced with a stiff asking rate, SRH faltered as Mukesh Choudhary (4/46) derailed their chase with a double blow in the sixth over. Choudhary, who reprieved Abhishek Sharma (39; 24b, 4×5, 6×1) when the batsman was on 20, struck off successive deliveries to get rid of Abhishek and Rahul Tripathi.

In-form Aiden Markram fell trying to take on Mitchell Santner and Kane Williamson’s 47 (37b, 4×2, 6×2) was not enough. Nicholas Pooran (64*, 33b, 4×3, 6×6) was left with too much to do. The West Indian took 24 from the last over off Choudhary, but it was not enough.