IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights: Hasaranga shines as RCB edge KKR in thriller | Cricket News

That’s that from Match 6 of #TATAIPL.A nail-biter and @RCBTweets win by 3 wickets.Scorecard -… https://t.co/GZa0I4vLhg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1648662979000

Rutherford, a left-handed West Indies batter, put on key partnerships including a 39-run stand with Shahbaz Ahmed, who made 27.

Southee took down Rutherford and then Hasaranga in one over to keep the game in the balance but Karthik finished it off with a six and a four in the final over off Andre Russell.

Earlier Bangalore’s Akash Deep and fellow pace bowler Mohammed Siraj rattled the Kolkata top-order.

Hasaranga soon combined to send back skipper Shreyas Iyer for 13 and then two successive scalps in one over as Kolkata slipped to 66-7.

Russell attempted to hit back with his 18-ball 25 but fell caught behind to medium-pace bowler Harshal Patel and the Kolkata innings folded in 18.5 overs.

This is what the #IPL is all about! Close contest but great to get the 2️⃣ points tonight! 🤩Let’s build on this… https://t.co/2MIiTqvVTt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) 1648663008000

The world’s most valuable cricket tournament has been expanded to 10 teams and 74 matches this season but league games remain restricted to two venues including Pune with limited crowd due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Lucknow Super Giants, one of the two new teams added to the league, take on holders Chennai Super Kings on Thursday at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.